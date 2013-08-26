Classes start at CSU San Marcos, SDSU

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The fall semester is scheduled to begin Monday for tens of thousands of students at Cal State San Marcos and San Diego State University.

More than 11,000 students are expected to be enrolled at Cal State San Marcos, the most in the North County school's history, according to spokeswoman Margaret Lutz Chantung. The enrollment figure includes 2,272 freshmen and 1,724 new transfer students.

The second phase of student housing opened over the weekend for more than 300 residents. The residence includes a game cave, a fitness center, classroom space and two penthouse suites with panoramic views of the city.

Construction continues on a new student union, which will include almost 90,000 square feet of floor space in four stories when it opens next spring. Work is also underway on a 20,000-square-foot health center.

At San Diego State, the incoming class includes 4,500 first-time freshmen and 3,500 transfer students. Around 32,000 students will be enrolled overall.

The student union construction project at "Montezuma Mesa" continues, with opening also set for next spring. The school completed renovations at the University Towers residence halls.