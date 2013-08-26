Brush fire breaks out in Vista riverbed

VISTA (CNS) - Firefighters worked Monday to extinguish a two-acre brush fire in a Vista riverbed.

The non-injury fire near the 1300 block of Specialty Drive near Poinsettia Drive was reported shortly before 11 a.m., a North County fire dispatcher said.

Firefighters from Vista, Carlsbad, Oceanside and San Marcos arrived to find the blaze spreading at a slow rate of speed toward Progress Drive, and expected to have the fire fully contained by early afternoon, according to Battalion Chief Ned Vander Pol of the Vista Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, he said, adding that no structures were threatened.