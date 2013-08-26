Chargers WR Floyd returns to practice

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Chargers wide receiver Malcom Floyd returned to practice Monday, two weeks after straining his right knee in a collision with cornerback Shareece Wright.

"It felt good," Floyd said. "It felt like I was actually at work today rather than on the side relaxing. It felt good to be out there with the guys. I accomplished something today rather than, you know how when you stay home from school? It felt like I'm actually involved with the team and more part of the team and getting that confidence level back."

Floyd said he caught passes from Philip Rivers during individual drills.

"I think he snuck into a team period for a rep or two," rookie coach Mike McCoy said. "He's doing a nice job."

Floyd hopes to be cleared by the season opener Sept. 9 at home against Houston.

"I was a little rusty, trying to connect on some passes. That's what practice is for," he said.

McCoy didn't have an update on wide receiver Eddie Royal, who was taken off the field in an ambulance on Aug. 17 after sustaining a bruised lung and concussion during a hard fall.

Royal hasn't been cleared by the medical staff and can't comment to reporters.

Also Monday, the Chargers placed linebacker Melvin Ingram (knee) on the physically unable to perform list. Ingram, a first-round draft pick in 2012 who had reconstructive knee surgery in May, will miss at least the first six weeks of the season.

He is eligible to begin practicing any time after Week 6 through Week 11. The team will have a 21-day window from the day he begins practicing to either add him to the active roster or have him remain on PUP through the end of the season.

Cornerback Steve Williams (pectoral), a fifth-round draft pick, and defensive tackle Byron Jerideau (shoulder) were placed on injured reserve.

Rookie linebacker Manti Te'o continues to wear a walking boot to protect his sprained right foot.

Te'o doesn't know when he'll return to practice.

"Everything is just precautionary so I don't take any steps backward," Te'o said. "I've lost a lot of physical time, but mentally I'm in it. When I get back out there, I'll be able to run around and just get out there."

Said McCoy: "We're trying to do everything we can to make sure it's not just for tomorrow, it's for the future."

The Chargers play their preseason finale Thursday night at home against San Francisco.

