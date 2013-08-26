3-year-old Christopher needs a forever family's love & support

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - He's a three-year-old boy who has many medical needs. But Christopher is a happy-go-lucky boy, who's just waiting for a forever family to give him the love and support he needs.

Christopher perfected his own winning strategy. During our playdate at Boomers San Diego, after a couple of frustrating putts early on, Christopher decided to cut to the chase and his ball goes in.

Despite having significant developmental delays, Christopher's foster parents say he is quite clever and very smart, noting that he can figure out any kind of toy, puzzle and how to open gates and doors."

Christopher is also quick to trust. When we first got onto the teacup ride, we were seated across from each other. But as the ride began to spin, Christopher reached over for me seeking some comfort in a hug.

"He's a very sweet boy, he loves everybody," said Christopher's foster dad.

Christopher's foster parents also say he is extremely easy going.

But as healthy as Christopher looks at first glance, he is a medically fragile child, who needs a forever family that can commit to all of his medical needs.

"Regular appointments with therapists, doctor appointments, and physical therapy," explained Christopher's foster mom.

Christopher has been diagnosed with a developmental disorder that affects many parts of his body.

"He only started eating probably about a year ago, before he couldn't swallow anything," continued Christopher's foster mom.

Making sure Christopher continues to gain weight is a top priority. He can have any snacks, ice cream, yogurt, because any extra calories are good for him.

And Christopher is just starting to talk. He understands English, Spanish and sign language, but right now he's not speaking much.

Christopher has made big strides while in the care of his foster family and is now ready to find a forever home.

"It's been great, he has some medical issues, but he's doing great, he's very happy guy."

If you're interested in adopting, call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U during regular business hours.

News 8 would like to thank Boomers San Diego for hosting Adopt 8 to a fun day at the amusement park.