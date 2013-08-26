Border officers seize $900K in hard drugs at Otay Mesa crossing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value of about $900,000 were found in a pickup truck's gas tank at the Otay Mesa port of entry this weekend and the truck's driver was arrested.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers noticed "discrepancies" with the 1995 Ford F-150's gas tank around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and sent the truck and its driver, a 53-year-old Mexican man, for a more in-depth screening, officials with the CBP said today.

Officials did not explain the discrepancies, but an imaging system helped officers find 33 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 11 pounds of cocaine, about six pounds of brown heroin and two and a half pounds of white heroin hidden in the gas tank, according to the CBP.

The driver, whose name was not immediately available, was arrested and taken to the Metropolitan Correctional Center. The drugs and truck were seized by the CBP, authorities said.