Man who ran over his brother after argument sentenced to 12 years behind bars

VISTA (CNS) - An Encinitas man who ran over and killed his older brother on a sidewalk in Cardiff was sentenced Monday to 12 years in state prison.

Camilo Ruiz Perez, 38, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death last Sept. 2 of his 44-year-old sibling, Joaquin Ruiz Perez, who was dragged underneath the defendant's pickup truck.

Deputy District Attorney Tracy Prior said the defendant got into an argument with his older sibling at a friend's home over having someone cover a job in Mexico and were about to get into a fistfight when a third person intervened.

The prosecutor said Joaquin Perez left to walk home, and the defendant got in his truck and drove alongside him.

"Ultimately, the defendant, angry with his brother over the earlier argument, drove up on the sidewalk and ran over his brother, went into reverse and dragged him 15 feet, taking off part of his scalp," Prior said last year.

She said the defendant fled but later called 911 to report the collision.

Camilo Perez then returned on foot to the scene at Windsor Road and Villa Cardiff Drive and told authorities that he didn't know the mortally injured man, Prior said.

His family believed Joaquin Perez went missing and had a family meeting, which the defendant attended, according to Prior. She said a firefighter who had been at the accident scene recognized the defendant.

Camilo Perez told investigators that he had intended to scare his brother, the prosecutor said. She said the defendant's pickup was found, and had damage consistent with running over someone.