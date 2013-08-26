Man who ran over his brother after argument sentenced to 12 years behind bars

VISTA (CNS) - An Encinitas man who ran over and killed his older brother on a sidewalk in Cardiff was sentenced Monday to 12 years in state prison.
Camilo Ruiz Perez, 38, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death last Sept. 2 of his 44-year-old sibling, Joaquin Ruiz Perez, who was dragged underneath the defendant's pickup truck.
Deputy District Attorney Tracy Prior said the defendant got into an argument with his older sibling at a friend's home over having someone cover a job in Mexico and were about to get into a fistfight when a third person intervened.
The prosecutor said Joaquin Perez left to walk home, and the defendant got in his truck and drove alongside him.
"Ultimately, the defendant, angry with his brother over the earlier argument, drove up on the sidewalk and ran over his brother, went into reverse and dragged him 15 feet, taking off part of his scalp," Prior said last year.
She said the defendant fled but later called 911 to report the collision.
Camilo Perez then returned on foot to the scene at Windsor Road and Villa Cardiff Drive and told authorities that he didn't know the mortally injured man, Prior said.
His family believed Joaquin Perez went missing and had a family meeting, which the defendant attended, according to Prior. She said a firefighter who had been at the accident scene recognized the defendant.
Camilo Perez told investigators that he had intended to scare his brother, the prosecutor said. She said the defendant's pickup was found, and had damage consistent with running over someone.
San Diego firefighters have had their hands full this week when it comes to fires that investigators think are started by homeless people.
Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.