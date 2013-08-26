7-year-old asks for donations instead of birthday presents

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A seven-year-old San Diegan is proving that you are never too young to make a difference.

Forgoing the typical birthday gifts, Estella Leary asked for something much more meaningful this year -- donations to Rady Children's Hospital.

"I had a birthday party and I raised money for the Children's Hospital," she said.

Family and friend attending her birthday party, dubbed "Estella in Wonderland," donated more than $1,500 to the hospital.