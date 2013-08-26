Blackout lifted for Thursday's Chargers vs. 49ers game

Watch the Chargers take on the San Francisco 49ers live Thursday on CBS 8 starting at 7 p.m.



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Chargers announced Tuesday that enough tickets have been sold to avoid a local television blackout of Thursday's game against the San Francisco 49ers at Qualcomm Stadium.

On Monday, the NFL granted the Chargers an extension to sell about 1,100 tickets.

THIS IS A STORY UPDATE. For an earlier version, read below.



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Chargers have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to sell enough tickets to lift the television blackout for Thursday's preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Qualcomm Stadium.

The Chargers need to sell approximately 1,100 general tickets to lift the blackout, a team official said.

The Chargers received a 24-hour extension of the usual 72-hour deadline Monday.

If the blackout is lifted, the game will be shown live on CBS 8.

Several hundred club seats are also available.