Fire breaks out at golf cart business in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) - Crews battled a fire at a golf cart sales and repair company in El Cajon Tuesday.

The noninjury fire at Cottonwood Electric Cart Service at 800 El Cajon Blvd. erupted around 4:45 a.m., according to a Heartland fire dispatcher.

Crews declared the main part of the fire knocked down at 5:31 a.m., she said.

Firefighters say the blaze was challenging. 

"Fire crews arrived very quickly. The battalion chief immediately called for a second alarm, which brought an additional four engines and another latter truck," said Sonny Saghera. "Fire crews got a hose on the ground, started putting water on the fire very quickly. But due to the large amounts to fire, it took them nearly one hour to fully extinguish the fire." 

The cause was under investigation.

 

