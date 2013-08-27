Police search for 2 suspects in South Bay robberies - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police search for 2 suspects in South Bay robberies

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police are looking for two suspects after a pair of robberies in the South Bay.

The first happened around 12:30 at a Subway in Ocean Crest. A black male with a beard in a black hoodie robbed an employee at gunpoint.

A short time later a hookah lounge in Otay Mesa West was robbed by a Hispanic man. He was wearing a gray hoodie with the word "Ecko" on it.

No one was hurt.

