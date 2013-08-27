Glass sculpture artist shows how it's done

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Art comes in many shapes and sizes. And now many artists are also going eco-friendly when it comes producing their pieces of fine work.

James Stone is an Ocean Conservation Mixed Media Sculpture Artist, working full-time out of his environmentally conscious, hot glass studio, located on the grounds of the historic Bernardo Winery.

James creates sea creatures and marine-themed sculptures that portray the beauty of the ocean's diverse flora and fauna.

His message of eco-awareness leaps from the forged aluminum and sculpted glass pieces, serving as a warning that fish and other sea life are disappearing at historically unprecedented rates due to over-fishing and over-consumption.

James hopes his work creates a dialogue.

James' studio is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information about James Stone, his work and his classes, please visit stoneandglass.com or call 858-485-7701.