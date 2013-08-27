New technology to stop distracted driving - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New technology to stop distracted driving

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Despite laws against it, thousands of people still text and drive. But there is new technology out there to stop the problem.

Cellcontrol offers a technology solution to prevent drivers and teenagers from texting while driving.

In this video report, News 8's Angelique Lizarde is getting a sneak peak at how it works.

