Search for missing 41-year-old woman from Encinitas

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The sheriff's department Tuesday released photos of a 41-year-old Encinitas woman who went missing about four months ago in hopes that someone may know of her whereabouts.

Kimberly "Kim" Jo Evans was last seen leaving her residence by her mother about 10:45 a.m. on April 30, according to sheriff's officials. She had not been taking medication for an undisclosed condition prior to leaving on foot with a suitcase and her clothing, investigators said.

Sheriff's officials said Evans does not have a cell phone or vehicle, but is known to use public transportation.

She is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 110 pounds, with brown eyes and reddish brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green plaid blouse and green shorts.

Anyone with information on Evans' whereabouts was asked to contact Detective David Hillen at (858) 974-2321, or send an email to david.hillensdsheriff.org.