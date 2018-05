Kids on USS Ronald Reagan having fun being Chargers! Pic from News 8's Steve Price

Chargers practice on USS Ronald Reagan then sign autographs. Pic from News 8's Steve Price

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Chargers are getting ready for their final preseason tune-up with some San Diegans who are fearless, fit and also look pretty good in a uniform.

They're holding a practice Wednesday on the USS Ronald Reagan.

In this News 8 video story, take a look at their special practice.