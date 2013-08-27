Guilty plea from drunk driver who fatally struck co-worker in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist who was drunk and on the way to work when he struck and killed a co-worker as the victim stood next to a parked car in Mira Mesa pleaded guilty Tuesday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Matias Escobar Aguilar, 26, will be sentenced Oct. 29 by Judge Laura Halgren, who indicated that she would give the defendant no more than four years in prison, although his maximum exposure is 10 years behind bars.

Efrain Gonzales was standing next to a car in the 10900 block of Sunny Meadow Street when he was struck by Aguilar's westbound 1993 Ford Ranger about 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 14. Gonzales, 28, died at the scene.

Deputy District Attorney Cherie Somerville said Aguilar's blood-alcohol level was .18 percent at the time of the collision, more than twice the legal limit for driving. He was arrested at the scene.