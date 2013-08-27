Local commission introduces new sports fan code of conduct

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Sports Commission Tuesday proposed a universal code of conduct for fans who attend area sports events.

The code includes prohibitions on profanity, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking in designated areas and other restrictions.

"Our goal is to ensure a quality spectator experience for fans of youth, high school, collegiate and professional sports throughout the region," said commission President Mike McDowell. "Hopefully, this San Diego Sports Fan Code of Conduct, which is intended to address behavior that detracts from a positive spectator experience, will serve as a reminder that in addition to the loyalty, passion and knowledge every fan brings to the game, individual responsibility and common sense are necessary as well."

The commission, which promotes athletic events in San Diego County and operates the San Diego Hall of Champions, said sports teams could adopt or expand the code.

Teams and venues could promote the standards to fans via in-game announcements, letters and email, according to the commission.

Other restrictions include a ban on throwing objects or liquids onto the playing surface, running onto the field or court, fighting or other threatening behavior, reselling tickets at the venue, and violations of state and local laws.

"For the San Diego Padres, this common code of conduct only reinforces our commitment to an extraordinary fan experience and family-friendly environment," Padres President and CEO Mike Dee said. "Creating that experience while positively serving over two million fans annually requires the cooperation of all parties. This code provides a clearly communicated framework to support that cooperation."

The Chargers' CEO, A.G. Spanos, said he "enthusiastically" supports efforts to develop a culture of courtesy among sports fans.

The Chargers and NFL adopted a fan code of conduct in 2008 and have developed initiatives to report unruly attendees. For this season, the league and its teams have also instituted bans on large bags, partially in response to the Boston bombings.

Fan conduct messages produced by the Mountain West Conference, of which San Diego State University is a member, are played before all Aztecs games.

The University of San Diego, UC San Diego, Point Loma Nazarene University, San Diego Sockers and the San Diego Section of the California Interscholastic Federation -- which governs high school sports -- also helped create the standards.