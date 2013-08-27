'Girls Gone Wild' creator gets 270 days in jail

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Francis, the creator of "Girls Gone Wild," has been sentenced to 270 days in jail and three years probation for assaulting a woman at his Los Angeles mansion in 2011.

Deputy City Attorney Mitchell Fox says a judge Tuesday ordered the 40-year-old Francis to complete an anger management course and attend 52 sessions of psychological counseling.

Francis was convicted in May of five misdemeanor counts, including false imprisonment, assault, and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.

Francis met three women at a college graduation party in Hollywood. Instead of taking them to their cars as they believed, he took them home. When they tried to leave Francis grabbed one woman by the throat and slammed her head to the ground.

His attorney did not immediately provide comment.

