Mayoral hopefuls join the race to replace Filner

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An eighth candidate declared his intention Tuesday to run in the special election to replace outgoing San Diego Mayor Bob Filner.

Paul Michael Dekker, who according to his website is director of information technology at the San Diego-based nonproft Global Energy Network Institute, filed a notice of his intention to run with the City Clerk's office.

Dekker, a Canadian native, ran unsuccessfully for the 53rd Congressional District as a Libertarian three years ago.

He joins Jared Mimms, who says on his Linkedin page that he has founded or co-founded four companies; psychiatrist Ashok Parameswaran; website owner Tobiah Pettus; Kurt Schwab, who founded an organization for veterans of Afghanistan and Iraq; Mark Schwartz, a Libertarian activist who created a Facebook page for his campaign last month; and David Tasem, who operates a taxicab business.

Former Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher has gone a step further than the others and formed an exploratory committee. The Qualcomm executive finished third in the June 2012 mayoral primary election.

Others considering runs are former Councilman Carl DeMaio and current council members Marti Emerald, Kevin Faulconer and Todd Gloria -- who will serve as interim mayor when Filner officially steps down at 5 p.m. Friday.

Assembly Majority Leader Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis, City Attorney Jan Goldsmith and ex-state Senator Christine Kehoe have announced they do not plan to get into the race.

The City Clerk's Office has proposed that a primary special election be held on Nov. 19. The City Council is set to consider that date at a meeting on Wednesday.