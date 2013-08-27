Phil's BBQ officially opens in Terminal 2 at Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's a San Diego institution, and now you can get Phil's BBQ at the airport.

The restaurant held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday in the newly remodeled Terminal 2.

They'll be serving up the same mesquite-grilled ribs and chicken that have made Phil's one of San Diego's most famous restaurants, and the best thing is, you can take your meal with you.

"Make sure you leave early when you come to catch your flight. Come and get some barbeque," owner Phil Pace said. You can take your food on the plane. They'll package it up for you."

Several other local businesses have been added to Terminal 2, including Stone Brewery.