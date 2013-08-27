El Cajon passes tough new liquor law

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - The El Cajon City Council passed some of the toughest restrictions on liquor sales in the county late Tuesday night.

The ordinance would limit the amount of alcohol people with alcohol-related offenses can buy, and sets standards for opening new liquor stores. However, critics blasted it as being bad for business.

Under the new law, people with repeated alcohol-related arrests would be restricted from purchasing alcohol in single-serve containers.

Bars and restaurants would not be affected. However, both existing stores and future stores will see restrictions. Future stores will be restricted to areas of El Cajon with lower crime rates.

Dozens of residents were given a chance to sound off on the idea during a long public comments session.



By passing the new law, El Cajon is now the 21st city in California with such restrictions.