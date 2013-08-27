Youngsters and seniors put down roots at Cuyamaca College

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A dedication ceremony was held Tuesday for an inter-generational garden at Cuyamaca College.

For a few hours a week, eight women who call themselves "gardening grannies" have been sharing their know-how with about 60 pre-school aged children.

Not only will the community garden soon provide a bounty of crops, it is also great bonding experience for gardeners who grew up generations apart.

"The seniors are coming together to work with the children and as we said, teach them some of their recipes, how to garden, stories about food, and their family," Cuyamaca College President Mark Zacovic said.

The garden was funded in part by a $25,000 grant from the county's Health and Human Services Agency.