Broken water main floods businesses & closes roads

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A water main break in La Jolla flooded businesses and forced the closure of well-traveled streets in the area early Wednesday morning.

The main broke around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Prospect Street in between Bishops Lane and Fay Avenue. Those roadways were closed during the repair work. Crews with the water department and firefighters arrived on scene around 5:00 a.m. SDG&E was also called to the incident as a safety precaution due to electrical boxes in the area.

The water was shut off around 6:00 a.m., while crews remained on scene.

News 8's Angelique Lizarde files this video report from the scene with how long the area will be affected.