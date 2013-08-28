Residents displaced after Clairemont house fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Residents displaced after Clairemont house fire

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Fire crews extinguished a house fire in Clairemont early Wednesday morning.

The flames broke out around 4:00 a.m. in the 4800 block of Diane Avenue. Two adults were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

