Sheriff's search for suspects in drive-by shooting

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Authorities are investigating an overnight drive-by shooting in Spring Valley.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the 8800 block of Innsdale Avenue. Authorities say three black males pulled up in a Honda, shot a man in the leg and then took off.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are still on the loose.

If you have information, you're asked to call the San Diego Sheriff's Department.