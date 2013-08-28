Sheriff's search for suspects in drive-by shooting - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sheriff's search for suspects in drive-by shooting

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Authorities are investigating an overnight drive-by shooting in Spring Valley.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the 8800 block of Innsdale Avenue. Authorities say three black males pulled up in a Honda, shot a man in the leg and then took off.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are still on the loose.

If you have information, you're asked to call the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.