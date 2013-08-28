Arson investigation underway after string of dumpster fires

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Fire investigators are searching for an arsonist behind a string of overnight dumpster fires.

As many as half a dozen fires were set in Chollas Creek and the City Heights area. All of the fires happened in dumpsters or trash cans between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Wednesday.

So far, no arrest have been made. If you have any information, you're asked to call the San Diego Police Department.