Council approves $2 million SDPD officer retention program

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City Council Wednesday unanimously approved a $2 million program to recruit and retain officers in the San Diego Police Department.
Large disparities in take-home pay between the SDPD and competing departments are causing San Diego to lose around eight to 10 officers a month, and recent recruiting efforts are barely making a dent in the problem, according to the San Diego Police Officers Association.
A tentative agreement between the city and SDPOA seeks to close the take-home pay gap by raising a $900 annual uniform and equipment allowance by around $1,000 and ending a 12-month waiting period before police academy graduates can receive the allowance.
The city would also fund recruiting activities and promotional materials, at a cost of $35,000, according to the plan. The money would go to booths at community events and job fairs, and production of a recruiting video, according to a staff report.
"We needed action to demonstrate to our police officers and the public that the city is committed to an effective -- and emphasis on competitive -- a competitive police department that meets job market demands and has the resources to protect San Diego neighborhoods,'' Councilman Kevin Faulconer said.
He said the item that was approved was only a "first step'' in retention efforts.
While the vote was 8-0, Councilwoman Marti Emerald said the first step should have been pay raises to police officers in recent contract negotiations.
Councilwoman Lorie Zapf responded that the council was responding to a crisis with the program and doesn't have unlimited money.
At a meeting in June, some council members said the city is paying $100,000 to train the officers, only to lose them to other law enforcement agencies. Also, nearly half of the SDPD officers will be eligible to retire in four years, according to the police union.
San Diego, a city of around 1.3 million people, has about 300 fewer uniformed officers than a decade ago, according to Faulconer. The current force includes about 1,800 officers.
San Diego firefighters have had their hands full this week when it comes to fires that investigators think are started by homeless people.
Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.