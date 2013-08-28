San Diego sixth-grader named finalist in national competition

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego eighth-grader will be among 30 middle school students from across the country competing in the final round of a national contest that offers youths $60,000 in awards for demonstrating exceptional knowledge in science, technology, engineering and math, it was announced Wednesday.

Eitan Acks will be going on an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., during the weekend of Sept. 28 to participate in the Broadcom Masters Science and Engineering Competition.

The San Diego Jewish Academy student advanced to the final round after competing in a field of 300 semifinalists and 1,695 applicants for the 2013 challenge, according to organizers.

Eitan was one of five students from throughout California to make it into the last part of the series.

"Congratulations to the 30 finalists whose extraordinary dedication and demonstration of project-based learning has brought them to this exciting stage of the competition," said Broadcom Foundation Executive Director Paula Golden. "Chosen from among thousands of talented students nominated to the Broadcom Masters in science competitions throughout the country, these finalists are exemplars of the transformative power of STEM learning."

Sixteen boys and 14 girls from 17 states will be competing in the nation's capital from Sept. 28-Oct. 1.

Their presentations will focus on a variety of topics, including how to digitally recreate smells, design a rocket and use advanced math to negotiate agreements.

While in D.C., the youths will tour the U.S. Capitol and visit other locations, culminating in a dinner at the Carnegie Institution on the night of Oct. 1.