Zeta-Jones and Douglas 'taking some time apart' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zeta-Jones and Douglas 'taking some time apart'

Posted: Updated:
FILE - In a Oct. 20, 2007 file photo, actors Catherine Zeta-Jones,left, and Michael Douglas are interviewed by members of the media as they arrive at "A Fine Romance" third annual benefit at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif. (AP) FILE - In a Oct. 20, 2007 file photo, actors Catherine Zeta-Jones,left, and Michael Douglas are interviewed by members of the media as they arrive at "A Fine Romance" third annual benefit at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif. (AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A spokeswoman for Catherine Zeta-Jones says the actress and her husband, Michael Douglas, "are taking some time apart to evaluate and work on their marriage."

Publicist Cece Yorke said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday that there would be no further comment. A phone call to a representative for Douglas wasn't immediately returned.

People magazine, citing unnamed sources, first reported that Zeta-Jones and Douglas had decided to spend time apart.

Zeta-Jones, 43, and Douglas, 68, were married in 2000. They have two children. He battled throat cancer in 2010 and made headlines this summer when he spoke out about one potential cause, oral sex.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Archaeologists find street of balconies in Italy's Pompeii

    Archaeologists find street of balconies in Italy's Pompeii

    Sunday, May 20 2018 1:04 AM EDT2018-05-20 05:04:45 GMT
    Archaeologists excavating an unexplored part of Italy's volcanic ash-covered city of Pompeii have discovered a street of houses with intact balconies that were buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD. 
    Archaeologists excavating an unexplored part of Italy's volcanic ash-covered city of Pompeii have discovered a street of houses with intact balconies that were buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD. 

  • Meghan Markle wears stunning Givenchy wedding dress

    Meghan Markle wears stunning Givenchy wedding dress

    May 19, 2018 6:38 AM2018-05-19 17:39:16 GMT

    Meghan Markle stepped out of her car in front of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday in an exquisite gown.

     

    Meghan Markle stepped out of her car in front of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday in an exquisite gown.

     

  • Royal wedding displays the best British cars like Rolls-Royce, Bentleys

    Royal wedding is the stage to display the best British cars like Rolls-Royce, Jaguars

    May 19, 2018 9:43 AM2018-05-19 16:59:06 GMT

    The British have always understood that a royal wedding is about more than tradition and pageantry. It's also a chance to show off United Kingdom industry, especially its cars.

     
    The British have always understood that a royal wedding is about more than tradition and pageantry. It's also a chance to show off United Kingdom industry, especially its cars. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.