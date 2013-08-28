Zeta-Jones and Douglas 'taking some time apart'

FILE - In a Oct. 20, 2007 file photo, actors Catherine Zeta-Jones,left, and Michael Douglas are interviewed by members of the media as they arrive at "A Fine Romance" third annual benefit at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif. (AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A spokeswoman for Catherine Zeta-Jones says the actress and her husband, Michael Douglas, "are taking some time apart to evaluate and work on their marriage."

Publicist Cece Yorke said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday that there would be no further comment. A phone call to a representative for Douglas wasn't immediately returned.

People magazine, citing unnamed sources, first reported that Zeta-Jones and Douglas had decided to spend time apart.

Zeta-Jones, 43, and Douglas, 68, were married in 2000. They have two children. He battled throat cancer in 2010 and made headlines this summer when he spoke out about one potential cause, oral sex.

