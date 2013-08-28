Healing empowerment through horses

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Horses in Lakeside are helping to heal those with disabilities.

The nonprofit program is called Partners Therapeutic Horsemanship.

Partners Therapeutic Horsemanship is a non-profit program that is designed to help improve the quality of life for those with special needs, their families and the community.

The program is set amidst the mountains of Lakeside at Lone Oak Ranch. They offer therapeutic riding lessons for people of all ages with a variety of special needs and disabilities. It relies in part on generous donations to operate.



Partners Therapeutic Horsemanship is having its annual horse show, BBQ and silent auction at Lone Oak Ranch in Lakeside on Saturday, October 19.