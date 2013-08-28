Firefighters save home in Clairemont after fire breaks out in ga - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Firefighters save home in Clairemont after fire breaks out in garage

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A fire at a Clairemont home Wednesday destroyed the garage, but firefighters managed to save the house.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. at the home in the 5800 block of Birkdale Way.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the garage. They were able to put the fire out before it burned into the house itself.

No one was inside the home when the fire started, but firefighters did save a dog that was hiding in a back room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

