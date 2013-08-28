Rancho Penasquitos students no longer expected to kneel

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Students at Rolling Hills Elementary in Rancho Penasquitos will no longer be ordered to kneel at the start of the school day.

Poway Unified tells us, just Tuesday night, the principal sent an email to teachers telling them to stop.

Parents tell News 8 their kids were being asked to kneel as soon as the bell rang each morning, as a safety measure.

Some parents told their kids, it would be okay if they sat cross-legged instead.

"It seems like something that little kids shouldn't be doing. It's hot, the cement gravel rocks, it doesn't make sense to make kids kneel," parent Brandi Powell-Espiritu said.

Parents complained, and say they are pleased with the quick response from the school.

The students will now be instructed to freeze when the bell rings, then slowly line up for class.

Just last week, a San Bernadino school came under fire for requiring their students to kneel until the principal lifted his arm to release them.