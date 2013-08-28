Protest outside Sempra Energy headquarters in downtown San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Protest outside Sempra Energy headquarters in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Protestors gathered Wednesday outside Sempra Energy headquarters in downtown San Diego.

They rallied against a proposed state assembly bill that they say would get rid of current legal protections for utility customers that use solar energy, as well as lead to new fixed charges for all customers.

SDG&E, which is owned by Sempra Energy, issued a statement saying it supports Assembly Bill 327.

The utility says the bill would not change electric rates, but it would be a first step in fixing California's current and outdated rate structure.

