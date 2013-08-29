Woman and child escape apartment fire in La Jolla - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman and child escape apartment fire in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A woman and a child are safe after escaping flames inside their La Jolla apartment overnight.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 8500 block of Villa La Jolla Drive.

Firefighters say the woman left food cooking on the stove and, despite the fact that the smoke detector was nonfunctional, they were able to make it out safely.

Although crews worked quickly to prevent the fire from spreading, one other unit was damaged.

The Red Cross is helping with temporary housing.

