Three suspects in custody after robbery and chase

LA MESA (CBS 8) - Two men and a woman are in custody after an armed robbery in Spring Valley.

The robbery happened last night in the 9900 block of Jamacha Boulevard.

Two victims told police the suspects threatened them with guns, took their cell phones and a watch and then drove off. That led to a chase with sheriff's deputies through the La Mesa area.

The suspects reportedly ditched the car near Palm Avenue, but were later found and arrested.

At least one shotgun was found at the scene.

