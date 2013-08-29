SeaWorld's Beluga Interaction Program

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Before summer comes to an end, how would you like to take a dip in the water with a whale.

After a behind-the-scenes tour of SeaWorld's Wild Arctic, you can slip into a wet suit and step onto a ledge, sitting three to four feet below the water's surface.

The Beluga whales will warm your heart in 55 degree water. Participants are able to join a SeaWorld trainer and touch, feed and kiss one of the gentlest animals of the Arctic.

Participants must be at least 10-years-old and 48 inches tall to enter the water with beluga whales.

The experience is 70 minutes with an estimated 20 minute in-water experience. The price of the Beluga Whale Interaction Program at SeaWorld is $215.