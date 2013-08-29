Yosemite fire growth relatively small overnight

The Rim Fire burns through trees near Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2013. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

GROVELAND, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a giant wildfire around Yosemite National Park grew by several hundred acres overnight, a relatively small increase compared to recent days.

The Rim Fire had burned about 301 square miles and remained 30 percent contained on Thursday morning. California fire spokesman Daniel Berlant says crews are confident that containment lines are holding although they are worried about rising temperatures.

Temperatures in the fire area are expected to climb into the 90s on Thursday, up from the 80s a day earlier.

The fire started on Aug. 17 and has become one of the 10 largest California wildfires on record. It has cost $39 million so far.

It has destroyed 111 structures, including 11 homes, and posed a threat to giant sequoias and the main reservoir serving San Francisco.

