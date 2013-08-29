Celebration honors the Eastlake Little League All-Star Team

The Eastlake Little League All-Stars from Chula Vista routed their counterparts from the Westport Little League of Westport, Conn., 12-1, Saturday in the U.S. Championship Game of the Little League World Series.

The Eastlake Little League All-Stars from Chula Vista lost to the team representing Japan, 6-4, in the Little League World Series Championship Game at South Williamsport, Pa. Sunday.

The Eastlake Little League All-Star Team is expected home Monday afternoon and a homecoming celebration for the U.S. champions is planned for Thursday at Sleep Train Amphitheatre.

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A homecoming celebration is scheduled in Chula Vista Thursday night in honor of the Eastlake Little League All-Star Team that won the U.S. Championship in this year's Little League World Series before losing the series championship game to a team from Japan.

"We are thrilled to share in the excitement and celebrate the achievement of Eastlake Little League as they bring home the U.S. Championship banner," Chula Vista Mayor Cheryl Cox said.

The free event is being held at Sleep Train Amphitheatre and will feature music and entertainment from DJ C-Riz and Channel 93.3's Frankie V, the San Diego Padres Pad Squad and Swingin' Friar, a marching band and cheerleaders. It starts at 7 p.m., with parking lots opening at 5 p.m. and gates opening at 6 p.m.

Also expected at the celebration is Baseball Hall of Fame member and former Padres great Tony Gwynn. The emcee will be Scott Kaplan from the Scott and BR Show on Mighty 1090.

Eastlake won the U.S. Championship by beating their counterparts from Connecticut 12-1 on Saturday in South Williamsport, Pa. The team was six outs away from winning Sunday's Little League World Series Championship Game but allowed three runs in the fifth inning in a 6-4 loss to the team representing the Musashi Fuchu Little League of Tokyo.

The Padres announced they will honor the Eastlake team Sept. 7 at Petco Park and Municipal de Tijuana Seleccionados Sept. 20.

"Both of these local teams have captivated our region and made all of us proud," Padres President and CEO Mike Dee said. "The entire Padres organization, especially the players, was impressed with not only their extraordinary level of play on the field, but also their resolve and heart. We are thrilled to honor their accomplishments at Petco Park."

The Padres said players from both teams will have the opportunity to meet the big league players and take batting practice on the Major League field. In addition, the teams will be honored in pre-game ceremonies.

The Padres are providing game tickets to players, coaches and families of both teams.

The Tijuana team was the international runner-up to Japan, and defeated Connecticut in the third-place game.