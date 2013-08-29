Chargers get ready for their match-up with the 49ers - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chargers get ready for their match-up with the 49ers



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Chargers will be in action Thursday night at Qualcomm Stadium for their fourth and final pre-season game.

Thursday night's game against the 49ers is important because it will determine who the coaches keep and who they cut as they head into the regular season.

