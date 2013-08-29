San Diego mayor's indiscretions went unnoticed

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego
Mayor Bob Filner is leaving office in disgrace amid sexual harassment
allegations and many unanswered questions, including how someone who
acknowledged mistreating women for many years could have survived for so
long in politics.
The former 10-term congressman leaves office
Friday, less than nine months into a four-year term and one week after a
defiant farewell speech in which the onetime civil rights activist told
the City Council he was the innocent victim of a "lynch mob."
Only Filner and perhaps a small circle of advisers know how his behavior went undetected, and they aren't talking.
But
those who know him say he may have been more easily exposed as leader
of the nation's eighth-largest city than as a congressman working in
relative obscurity. His behavior also may have deteriorated after being
elected mayor.
Two months ago, a former city councilwoman and
longtime supporter declared him unfit for office and a woman who took a
$50,000 annual pay cut to be his communications director said he asked
her to work without underwear, demanded kisses and put her in headlocks.
He was, in the end, forced out by those who most embraced his liberal ideals.
Lori
Saldana, a former Democratic state assemblywoman, said five or six
women she invited to speak at a women's studies class she taught at San Diego State University in 2011 confided they were previously targets of advances that fit a familiar pattern.
They
said he managed to get them alone at a meeting or public event and
startled them with hugs, flattery and proposals for romantic
relationships. The women — civic and elected leaders — didn't know he
behaved the same way toward others and didn't think of going public, she
said.
Saldana said she raised concerns at the time with Jess Durfee, then-chairman of the San Diego County Democratic Party.
Durfee
said he confronted Filner and was assured not to worry. Durfee said he
took Filner at his word, noting that he had no names or firsthand
accounts and that Filner and Saldana had a rocky history.
Saldana
said she suspected Filner may have escaped scrutiny because he was
thousands of miles from voters and outside the media spotlight.
"In
Washington, when you're one of 535 representatives, you're not under
the same microscope. In fact, you're fighting for attention. That, in
some ways, works to the advantage of someone like Filner," she said.
A
mayoral spokeswoman referred questions for Filner to his law firm,
Payne & Fears LLP, which didn't respond to an email or phone call.
As
he won elections, Filner, 70, won admiration from voters for his work
ethic and tenaciousness. He also had a reputation for demeaning
employees and lashing out at perceived adversaries.
He was a
fastidious boss, with strict rules on the size of paper clips and color
of ink that employees used, said Thaddeus Hoffmeister, his legislative
director from 2004 to 2007. Getting yelled at was a "rite of passage."
Filner
paid unusual attention to individual constituent complaints, whether it
was a missed Social Security check or a military medal that never
arrived, said Hoffmeister, now a law professor at the University of
Dayton.
Hoffmeister said Filner had a brusque manner and lacked
personal skills, but he never saw or heard him behave inappropriately
toward women.
Bronwyn Ingram, who ended her engagement to the
twice-divorced mayor just before the scandal erupted, has said Filner
turned more aggressive, sending sexually explicit text messages to other women and asking them on dates in her presence.
Filner's
world began to unravel at a June 20 staff meeting when his deputy chief
of staff, Allen Jones, and his communications director, Irene McCormack
Jackson, confronted him over his behavior and quit.
Two
supporters, Councilwoman Donna Frye and environmental attorney Marco
Gonzalez, met privately with Filner days later and were unconvinced he
would change. They joined another attorney, Cory Briggs, at a news
conference July 11 to demand a resignation.
McCormack Jackson was
the first woman to go public and is still the only one to sue. Then came
nearly 20 others. A special election to replace Filner has been set for
Nov. 19.
Morgan Rose, a psychologist at San Diego
Unified School District, watched the news conference and called Briggs
to say she could no longer stay silent about a meeting with the
then-congressman at a Washington restaurant in 2009 to discuss her
child-welfare advocacy group, America's Angel.
Rose said Filner
told her first lady Michelle Obama wanted her to draft a memo about her
efforts and, seconds later, moved across the booth, cornered her inside
and tried to kiss her four times on the lips.
She said she decided not to report it because she feared for her personal safety and didn't want to jeopardize his support.
"There
was no way after the years I put in to even get (the project) on the
radar, much less the top of the priority list, that I was going to
compromise that," Rose said.
