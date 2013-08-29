Activists urge lawmakers to ban plastic bags in California

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There's a new movement to ban plastic bags in San Diego and throughout the state.

Thursday morning environmental activists were at SeaWorld's Rescue Plaza meeting with civic and businesses leaders.

They say plastic bags kill animals on land and in the sea.

"In 2011, SeaWorld stopped using plastic bags saved one million plastic bags from going into the environment benefitting landfills and marine animals," said John Reilly the president of SeaWorld San Diego.

Supporters of the ban are collecting signatures for a petition drive.

Critics say banning plastic bags is an overreach and unnecessary.