Car crashes into home in Allied Gardens - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Car crashes into home in Allied Gardens

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A car crashed into a home in Allied Gardens Thursday, and one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash on Margerum Avenue near Navajo Road occurred about 10:45 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The injured person went to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

A city engineer was sent to inspect the damaged building, a fire dispatcher said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.