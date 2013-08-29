Human remains found in Panama belong to missing woman; local ex-Marine in custody

For the first time in nearly two years, the family of a woman who went missing on an island off Panama laid eyes on her ex-boyfriend, a San Diego Marine accused in her murder.

(CBS 8) - Human remains found in Panama are those of a missing woman from Dana Point, according to officials. Yvonne Baldelli was last seen in 2011 with her boyfriend Brian Brimager of Vista. He's currently behind bars.

A worker clearing brush in Panama made the gruesome discovery -- human remains found in a green military style bag. Now dental records confirm it's Yvonne Baldelli.

"We worked so hard for justice. We have done everything we can do for her, and this means the world," Baldelli's sister Michelle Valenzuela told CBS News.

Baldelli was an Orange County resident who left for Panama with her boyfriend, North County resident Brian Brimager, who is also a former Marine. They went there in September of 2011 to start a new life together, but about two months later Baldelli suddenly disappeared. Brimager said she ran off to Costa Rica with another man.

He is now accused of sending fake emails from her account to try and convince Baldelli's family that she was still alive long after her death.

Baldelli's family went to Panama to try and get answers to her disappearance. They even searched for her body. We now know one area they searched was less than the length of a football field from where her remains were eventually found.

While the family was there, they learned that locals saw bruises on Baldelli, and often heard screaming and fighting from the couple's home. They were also told Brimager was trying to earn a living playing guitar and singing in local bars, and it wasn't going well.

Within weeks of him returning to the United States, Brimager moved back to Vista and married the mother of his daughter. Right now he is in custody, facing charges of obstruction of justice and making a false statement to a federal agent.

"Just as much as we want Yvonne to be remembered for her spirit and for who she is, we want everybody to know just as well what kind of man (Brimager) is, and what he did to her. He never should be able to pick up his life and move on with his life as if nothing happened," Valenzuela said.

Officials in Panama tell CBS News that they will seek extradition and charge Brimager with murder.

Baldelli's remains are expected back in the U.S. soon. It's believed she will be buried here in the county.