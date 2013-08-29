Groundbreaking ceremony for new sheriff's substation

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Make way for a new sheriff's substation in Pine Valley.

County leaders and community members kicked off construction at a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning.

"It's going to be a beautiful facility, probably three times bigger than what we had, room for other law enforcement agencies to come in and use space in our facility and continue that collaborative effort, which is probably more important out in the rural area than anyplace else in the county," Sheriff Bill Gore said.

The $3.3 million project is expected to be completed in the spring of next year.