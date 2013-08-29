CrimeFighters Manhunt: Raimundo Jonathan Perez

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in a countywide manhunt for a gang member who's on the run.

Crime Stoppers and the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force are trying to apprehend Raimundo Jonathan Perez, 22. He's wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle theft and possession of narcotics.

Perez is a known Vista gang associate, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He's 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has several tattoos, including a large "San Diego" on his back.

If you have any information, please call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.