Car catches fire after crashing into electrical box in Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A car crashed into an electrical box and caught fire Thursday in the Torrey Pines area, which knocked out power to 764 homes and businesses in the area, authorities said.

The driver was not hurt in the crash that occurred about 1:50 p.m. in the 13000 block of Mango Drive near Portofino Drive, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescuer Department.

The woman's vehicle caught fire after the crash, but fire crews could not start to extinguish the flames until San Diego Gas & Electric personnel could de-energize the electrical box about 1:50 p.m., a fire dispatcher said.

The car was a total loss, the dispatcher said.

A Hazmat crew was summoned to clean up foam used in the firefighting efforts, the dispatcher said.

The crash caused a power outage for SDG&E customers in the areas of Torrey Pines, North City West and the Fairbanks Country Club, according to SDG&E spokeswoman Amber Albrecht.

More than 700 homes and businesses in the area were without power while crews repaired the damaged electrical box.

