Festival of Sail begins, runs through Monday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Festival of Sail begins, runs through Monday

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It was a beautiful sight in San Diego Bay Thursday as the annual Festival of Sail began.

Spectators were able to watch the parade of ships from the downtown waterfront, Coronado, Harbor Island and Shelter Island.

The festival runs through Labor Day along the north Embarcadero.

The area has been transformed into a nautical theme park, with tours of vessels from around the world, cannon battle reenactments and pirate ship cruises.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.