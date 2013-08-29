Festival of Sail begins, runs through Monday

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It was a beautiful sight in San Diego Bay Thursday as the annual Festival of Sail began.

Spectators were able to watch the parade of ships from the downtown waterfront, Coronado, Harbor Island and Shelter Island.

The festival runs through Labor Day along the north Embarcadero.

The area has been transformed into a nautical theme park, with tours of vessels from around the world, cannon battle reenactments and pirate ship cruises.