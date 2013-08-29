News 8 Camera spots red-tailed hawk - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

News 8 Camera spots red-tailed hawk



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego County is home to hundreds of bird species, and on Thursday, one of our News 8 sky cams got an up close look at one of them.

A red-tailed hawk decided to take a breather in front of our camera. It even started to do a little grooming right there.

Red-tailed hawks are found all across North America.

