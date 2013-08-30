Man's body found in Carlsbad riverbed - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man's body found in Carlsbad riverbed

Posted: Updated:

CARLSBAD (CNS) - An investigation was underway Friday into the death of a man whose body was found inside a tent set up among heavy brush in an Carlsbad riverbed, police said.

The body was found in the riverbed south of Highway 78 and west of El Camino Real around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, according to Carlsbad police.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was looking into the cause of death and the man's identity, police said in a statement.

