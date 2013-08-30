Law enforcement stepping up DUI patrols during Labor Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Law enforcement officers from around San Diego County will be out in force Friday night and throughout the long Labor Day weekend, patrolling for intoxicated drivers.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department will set up a checkpoint somewhere within Poway city limits starting at 7 p.m. and extending until 3 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's Cpl. Todd Murphy. Sheriff's deputies will be on the lookout for drunken and drugged drivers and those without a valid driver's license, he said.

Murphy said the intent behind the checkpoint was to raise awareness of the dangers of drunken driving and to promote public safety.

A checkpoint operation at an undisclosed location in Oceanside is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and extend until 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Oceanside police Sgt. Kenneth Gow. Officers will contact drivers and check for signs of intoxication, as well as ensure each motorist is properly licensed.

"Over the course of the past three years, DUI collisions have claimed eight lives and resulted in 164 injury crashes harming 258 of our friends and neighbors," Gow said.

The San Diego Police Department's traffic unit will conduct checkpoints at undisclosed locations in the city from 10 p.m. today to 4:30 a.m. Saturday, and again from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police Officer Mark McCullough. Both will be staffed by officers who will screen drivers for signs of drug or alcohol impairment.

Well publicized checkpoints have proven effective in reducing the number of people killed or injured in drunken driving crashes, McCullough said.

The National City Police Department's ramped up end-of-summer crackdown will continue throughout the holiday weekend with increased police presence on area roadways and additional checkpoints, including one planned to begin at 7 p.m Sunday and extend to 2:30 a.m. Monday.

"The end of summer and Labor Day weekend is traditionally a time to have fun," National City police Manuel Rodriguez said. "Don't let it turn into a time of tragedy or jail visit by driving impaired by alcohol or drugs. We will be out looking for those making that unwise and dangerous choice."