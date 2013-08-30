Law enforcement stepping up DUI patrols during Labor Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Law enforcement officers from around San Diego County will be out in force Friday night and throughout the long Labor Day weekend, patrolling for intoxicated drivers.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department will set up a checkpoint somewhere within Poway city limits starting at 7 p.m. and extending until 3 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's Cpl. Todd Murphy. Sheriff's deputies will be on the lookout for drunken and drugged drivers and those without a valid driver's license, he said.
Murphy said the intent behind the checkpoint was to raise awareness of the dangers of drunken driving and to promote public safety.
A checkpoint operation at an undisclosed location in Oceanside is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and extend until 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Oceanside police Sgt. Kenneth Gow. Officers will contact drivers and check for signs of intoxication, as well as ensure each motorist is properly licensed.
"Over the course of the past three years, DUI collisions have claimed eight lives and resulted in 164 injury crashes harming 258 of our friends and neighbors," Gow said.
The San Diego Police Department's traffic unit will conduct checkpoints at undisclosed locations in the city from 10 p.m. today to 4:30 a.m. Saturday, and again from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police Officer Mark McCullough. Both will be staffed by officers who will screen drivers for signs of drug or alcohol impairment.
Well publicized checkpoints have proven effective in reducing the number of people killed or injured in drunken driving crashes, McCullough said.
The National City Police Department's ramped up end-of-summer crackdown will continue throughout the holiday weekend with increased police presence on area roadways and additional checkpoints, including one planned to begin at 7 p.m Sunday and extend to 2:30 a.m. Monday.
"The end of summer and Labor Day weekend is traditionally a time to have fun," National City police Manuel Rodriguez said. "Don't let it turn into a time of tragedy or jail visit by driving impaired by alcohol or drugs. We will be out looking for those making that unwise and dangerous choice."
San Diego firefighters have had their hands full this week when it comes to fires that investigators think are started by homeless people.
Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.