Man hospitalized after friend allegedly cut his throat

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman was in custody Friday on suspicion of trying to kill a 52-year-old acquaintance by stabbing him in the neck in Colina del Sol, police said.

The stabbing at El Cajon Boulevard and Euclid Avenue was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took the man to a local trauma center, where he underwent surgery. As of early Friday, the man was out of surgery and expected to survive, SDPD Lt. Kevin Mayer said.

The woman, identified as Joann Carter, 52, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, he said.